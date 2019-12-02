Nation Current Affairs 02 Dec 2019 Any distress call to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Any distress call to be responded within 7 seconds: Bengaluru top cop after Hyd case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 2, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
'After Telangana rape-murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits city that they shouldn't fear for safety,' top cop said.
 He said: "We give 100 per cent assurance about your safety. Any call will be replied to within seven seconds.” (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid anger over the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, the Bengaluru police chief on Monday said that any distress call would be responded "within seven seconds".

"After the Telangana rape and murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits the city that they shouldn't fear for their safety," Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

He said: "We give 100 per cent assurance about your safety. Any call will be replied to within seven seconds.”

"Even if a prank call comes, we will not complain about it and we will come to you. Your safety is our priority. We have appointed a separate wing for the safety of the woman in the city. The exclusive women's wing will be completely dedicated to women's safety," he added.

A 26-year-old veterinarian was gangraped by four men before she was strangled and set on fire near Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The charred body of the woman was found on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the rape and murder case would be heard in a fast-track court.

 

...
