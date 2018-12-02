search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vasundhara Raje's 'misrule' will ensure BJP's ouster in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 7:40 pm IST
'PM (Narendra Modi), UP CM are holding rallies in the state but people have decided to vote out BJP in Dec 7 elections,' Pilot said.
The Rajasthan Congress chief was in Dholpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, to launch his election campaign in the eastern part of the state. (Photo: File)
 The Rajasthan Congress chief was in Dholpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, to launch his election campaign in the eastern part of the state. (Photo: File)

Dholpur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot Sunday said people of Rajasthan will vote out the BJP in the Dec 7 polls due to the "misrule" of the Vasundhara Raje government, which had failed to curb inflation and corruption.

The Rajasthan Congress chief was in Dholpur, the home turf of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, to launch his election campaign in the eastern part of the state. He addressed meetings in Todabhim constituency in Karauli, Dausa, and in Jamwaramgarh, Virat nagar, Amber and Chaksu constituencies of Jaipur district.

 

"The Vasundhara Raje government was busy in giving contracts of Bajir (sand mines) and liquor to their people while public at large kept suffering due to total misrule of this government," Pilot said at a public meeting here.

"PM (Narendra Modi), UP CM (Yogi Adityanath) are holding rallies in the state but people have decided to vote out the BJP in the December 7 elections," he added.

Stressing that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) days were "over", Pilot said a new Rajasthan will "take shape" under the Congress regime where the youth "will have jobs and farmers will prosper".

"We have declared in our manifesto that farmers' loan will be waived and issues related to youths will be addressed on priority," he said.

Targeting the Raje-government over "poor" law and order, Pilot said minors were being raped and atrocities against women had increased in the state which is ruled by a woman chief minister.

"It is very shameful that such crimes are increasing and the chief minister is not bothered at all," Pilot said, adding that 150 farmers had committed suicide in the state but the government did not care.

...
Tags: congress, sachin pilot, vasundhara raje, rajasthan assembly elections, bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP MLA thrashes eve-teaser, video surfaces on social media

The incident allegedly took place at outer Delhi's Kirari area on November 14. (Photo: ANI)

Chandrababu Naidu distorting facts, needs 'mental check up': TRS chief

'Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,' Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu. (Photo: File)

J&K Raj Bhawan's fax machine still broken, says Omar Abdullah

'J&K Raj Bhavan needs a new fax machine urgently,' he said, retweeting a post from November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sabarimala: BJP MPs delegation seeks Guv's intervention to restore 'peace'

The team is also scheduled to meet the members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri family in Pandalam town later today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

RLSP chief Kushwaha mocked by JD(U) over 25-point charter of demands

Kushwaha made a statement to this effect on Saturday night while talking to a local news channel amid speculations that he might announce his exit from the NDA, in the wake of the BJP giving a cold shoulder to his ultimatum for finalising seat-sharing by November 30. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham