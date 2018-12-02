search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Teacher asks pupils to greet with 'Salaam Alaikum', show cause notice issued

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Activists from Bajrang Dal group came to the school situated in Sandila town of Hardoi and highlighted the issue to the authorities.
The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum' , instead of wishing good morning. (Representational Image)
 The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum' , instead of wishing good morning. (Representational Image)

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): An Urdu teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly asked the students to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum', following which a show cause notice has been issued to him by the authorities.

The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum' , instead of wishing good morning.

 

Activists from the Bajrang Dal group came to the school situated in Sandila town of Hardoi district and highlighted the issue to the authorities.

Narrating the incident, a Bajrang Dal activist said, "My niece told me that when she wished the teacher (Ishtiaq Khan) good morning, he said that don't greet me with good morning, and say 'Salaam Alaikum' instead. We came to the school and met with the principal. The principal said that she was not informed about the same, but added that if such a thing happened then action would be taken."

Hemant Rao, Basic Education Officer, Hardoi said that a show cause notice has been issued to the Urdu teacher and action would be taken if the school authorities were not satisfied with his response.

"Some people have complained that Ishtiaq Khan, a Urdu teacher of a government school in Sandila is asking students to only greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum'. We have issued a show cause notice to him and will take action if we are not satisfied by his response," Rao said. 

...
Tags: show cause notice, hardoi, government school teachers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No special order for now on Ram temple, will wait for court decision: BJP

He, however, asserted that it was only the BJP that could construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as

1 dead, 19 hospitalised in fire in Mumbai's high rise

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said. (Representational Image)

Sunil Arora takes over as CEC, vows free and fair national poll

. Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

China says no to India's proposal for bilateral trade in domestic currencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)

Three dead, 253 taken ill due to food poisoning in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

At a wedding ceremony on November 29 night, many guests consumed food and subsequently fell sick including the bride and groom. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham