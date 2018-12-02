search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sunil Arora takes over as CEC, vows free and fair national poll

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 1:18 pm IST
A 1980 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Arora is the senior most officer in the Election Commission.
. Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 . Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Arora on Sunday took over as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, replacing OP Rawat, who retired on Saturday. 

"The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections next year, which we are committed to conducting in a free and fair manner," he said.

 

"Our first and foremost priority is to give the country fair, credible, free, impartial and ethical elections," said Arora, while addressing the media persons at Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of ECI.

"For the Lok Sabha elections, we are making meticulous planning on all fronts including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). We will go for massive dissemination activities about elections and creating awareness among voters through our highly credible 'Sweep' programme," Arora further said.

Talking about the impact of social media on elections, Arora informed that the committee formed by the ECI to review various facets of Section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 under senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha is likely to submit the report by December end. 

"We will take corrective measures on the basis of the recommendations the committee makes," he added.

A 1980 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Arora is the senior most officer in the Election Commission. Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 

He also worked in different other ministries and departments such as Finance, Textiles and Planning Commission.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), cec sunil arora
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China says no to India's proposal for bilateral trade in domestic currencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)

Three dead, 253 taken ill due to food poisoning in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

At a wedding ceremony on November 29 night, many guests consumed food and subsequently fell sick including the bride and groom. (Representational image)

NCW slams Church, says it 'glorified accused' in Kerala nun rape case

Mulakkal, who was Bishop of Jalandhar diocese, was arrested in September for allegedly raping a nun at Kuravilangadu in Kottayam district. (Photo: File)

India to host G-20 summit in 2022, to coincide with 75th yr of Independence

Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. (Photo: PTI)

PM Narendra Modi proposes plan against fugitives

PM Narendra Modi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham