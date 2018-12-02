search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC was not moving in right path under CJI Dipak Misra: Justice Kurien Joseph

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
'My position has always been that media is one of two two watchdogs. We came out to create awareness that we have done our best,' he said.
'We pointed that the Supreme Court was not going in right direction. Many aspects we brought in the notice of the then Chief Justice (Dipak Misra) to put things on the proper path. Since there was no result, we thought there was no other option but to bring it to the notice of the nation,' he said. (Photo: File)
 'We pointed that the Supreme Court was not going in right direction. Many aspects we brought in the notice of the then Chief Justice (Dipak Misra) to put things on the proper path. Since there was no result, we thought there was no other option but to bring it to the notice of the nation,' he said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After demitting office as Supreme Court judge, Justice Kurien Joseph said that the Apex Court was not functioning in the right direction under former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Therefore, a press conference was held on January 12. It was for the first time in the history of Indian judiciary that such a step was taken.

Speaking to ANI about the unprecedented step against former CJI Dipak Misra, Justice Joseph who retired on November 30 said, "We pointed that the Supreme Court was not going in right direction. Many aspects we brought in the notice of the then Chief Justice (Dipak Misra) to put things on the proper path. Since there was no result, we thought there was no other option but to bring it to the notice of the nation."

 

"There was one other reason. My position has always been that there are two watchdogs, one of which is the media. We came out to let there be an awareness that we have done our best. Despite barking, the master is in deep slumber. So we decided to bite," he added, asserting that things have improved since then. 

"Institutional system and practices need to be put in place. It will take time," Justice Joseph, who was then the third senior-most judge of the Supreme Court said.

He expressed no regrets about conducting the unprecedented press conference where he along with three other judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, now the Chief Justice of India and Justice MB Lokur, had flagged off various other issues pertaining to the functioning of the top court.

Sharing details of his long and eventful career in the echelons of Indian judiciary, he said, "I started in the year 2000 in the High Court of Kerala as a judge, almost 10 years I was there. I went to Himachal Pradesh as the Chief Justice for three years. Thereafter, I came to the Supreme Court for five years and eight months. I did dispose of about 66,000 cases in Kerala, over 15,000 in Himachal Pradesh and over 8,000 cases in the Supreme Court. It is, therefore, a long satisfying career."

On being asked to react on allegations of corruption in the judiciary, Justice Joseph said the allegations are unfounded. 

He said, "I will never really agree that there is corruption in higher judiciary. If it is in the lower judiciary, it is the state's concern. In the higher judiciary, it has not come to my notice."

...
Tags: justice kurien joseph, dipak misra, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Teacher asks pupils to greet with 'Salaam Alaikum', show cause notice issued

The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum' , instead of wishing good morning. (Representational Image)

No special order for now on Ram temple, will wait for court decision: BJP

He, however, asserted that it was only the BJP that could construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as

1 dead, 19 hospitalised in fire in Mumbai's high rise

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said. (Representational Image)

Sunil Arora takes over as CEC, vows free and fair national poll

. Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

China says no to India's proposal for bilateral trade in domestic currencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham