search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala: BJP MPs delegation seeks Guv's intervention to restore 'peace'

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 7:00 pm IST
Delegation submitted its complaint to Guv with regard to difficulties faced by devotees and lack of facilities in Sabarimala.
The team is also scheduled to meet the members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri family in Pandalam town later today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The team is also scheduled to meet the members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri family in Pandalam town later today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: A four-member delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MP) on Sunday met Kerala Governor P Sathasivam seeking his urgent "intervention and appropriate action" to restore "peace and tranquillity in Sabarimala temple."

The delegation also submitted its complaint to the Governor with regard to the difficulties faced by the devotees and lack of facilities in Sabarimala. They have requested Sathasivam to 'treat the matter as SOS (International Morse code distress signal).

 

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP MPs delegation held discussions with the state BJP core committee members on the Sabarimala issue and also addressed the grievances of the devotees. The team is also scheduled to meet the members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri family in Pandalam town later today.

On November 27, BJP president Amit Shah had appointed the four-member delegation to take firsthand account of ongoing agitation outside Sabarimala temple.

"The delegation will also assess the atrocities being committed to Satyagrahis, the indiscriminate arrests being made by police during this agitation and to meet the general public and party workers in particular," an official statement said. The delegation is supposed to submit its report within 15 days to Shah.

The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests recently over the Supreme Court's September 28 order that lifted the ban on the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years inside the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Till now, no woman of the previously forbidden age group has entered the hill-top temple due to widespread protests.

...
Tags: bjp, p sathasivam, sabarimala temple, amit shah, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RLSP chief Kushwaha mocked by JD(U) over 25-point charter of demands

Kushwaha made a statement to this effect on Saturday night while talking to a local news channel amid speculations that he might announce his exit from the NDA, in the wake of the BJP giving a cold shoulder to his ultimatum for finalising seat-sharing by November 30. (Photo: File)

If BJP forms govt in T'gana, Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee: UP CM

Addressing another election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Our support to PDP only from 'outside', to save Article 35A, 370: Farooq Abdullah

'PDP, NC, and Congress have different paths but we came together. Why? You see the condition in which J&K Bank is today. It would never have been the case had our government been there. We also want to save Article 35A and Article 370,' he said.(Photo: File)

Fight between 3 captains: Sushma Swaraj on Sidhu's Pak visit, Punjab CM's remark

'This is a fight between three captains. One is a cricket captain (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan), one is a military captain (Captain Amarinder Singh) and another one is a Congress captain (Rahul Gandhi). I don't want to comment more on this,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, TRS, TDP are private limited parties: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing an election rally at Uppal, he claimed that the BJP alone is a democratic party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's prime minister. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham