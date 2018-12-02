search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No special order for now on Ram temple, will wait for court decision: BJP

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 3:11 pm IST
The Supreme Court has declined an early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.
He, however, asserted that it was only the BJP that could construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as "no one else has the guts" to do it. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He, however, asserted that it was only the BJP that could construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as "no one else has the guts" to do it. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that his party was not thinking of bringing an ordinance "as of now" for construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He, however, asserted that it was only the BJP that could construct the Ram temple at Ayodhya as "no one else has the guts" to do it.

 

The temple issue, he said, did "more harm than good" to the BJP as the matter was being used by the opposition "to terrorise minorities and polarise votes".

"We would appeal to the court once again for a verdict on the issue (Ram Mandir). When a matter is in court, we should not be in a hurry and give it enough time to take a decision.

"But if people's aspirations keep increasing, the government will have to take a call on it (whether to bring ordinance or not). As of now, the party is not thinking of bringing in an ordinance on construction of temple," Vijayvargiya said.

The Supreme Court has declined an early hearing of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. It had earlier fixed the case for the first week of January before an "appropriate bench", which will decide the schedule of hearing.

When asked about the growing clamour for ordinance by various organisations and political outfits such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and Shiv Sena, he reiterated that they would have to appeal to the court for an early verdict.

Thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya on November 25 to attend VHP's 'Dharam Sabha' to discuss the Ram Mandir issue, with a senior religious leader asserting the dates for building the temple would be announced early next year.

Last week, NDA-ally Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP government at the Centre "may not last" if the temple was not constructed in Ayodhya, warning that "emotions of Hindus should not be taken for granted".

Rubbishing opposition claims that the saffron party rakes up Ram Mandir issue for political benefits ahead of elections, Vijayvargiya said, "The BJP has not raised the matter, it was saints and other organisations that did. The party has never gone into polls with Ram Mandir issue. For us, the agenda has always been 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'," he said.

He alleged that opposition parties have been trying to harm the party's prospects by intimidating minorities with the temple issue.

"During elections, some sections of people raise this issue just to terrorise minorities. The issue doesn't help the BJP, rather it causes damage as minorities en bloc vote against us," he claimed.

Vijayvargiya, who is the BJP in-charge of Bengal, said the BJP would wish to build the temple, keeping the court's decision and Constitution's provisions in mind.

...
Tags: kailash vijayvargiya, ram temple, ayodhya dispute, supreme court, shiv sena
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Teacher asks pupils to greet with 'Salaam Alaikum', show cause notice issued

The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with 'Salaam Alaikum' , instead of wishing good morning. (Representational Image)

1 dead, 19 hospitalised in fire in Mumbai's high rise

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said. (Representational Image)

Sunil Arora takes over as CEC, vows free and fair national poll

. Before moving to the ECI, Arora was Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

China says no to India's proposal for bilateral trade in domestic currencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: File/AP)

Three dead, 253 taken ill due to food poisoning in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

At a wedding ceremony on November 29 night, many guests consumed food and subsequently fell sick including the bride and groom. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham