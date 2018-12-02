search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India to host G-20 summit in 2022, to coincide with 75th yr of Independence

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 8:34 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 8:41 am IST
PM Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the two-day summit held in Argentina's capital.
Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. (Photo: PTI)
 Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. (Photo: PTI)

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will host the G-20 summit in 2022, the year the country would celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence.

The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

 

Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the two-day summit held here in Argentina's capital. Italy was to host the international forum in 2022. Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. 

"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest-growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," the prime minister tweeted after making the announcement. 

G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area. Spain is a permanent guest invitee. 

...
Tags: g-20 summit, pm modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana in London, after her play where she played the character of Juliet.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi proposes plan against fugitives

PM Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi confused about his religion, caste: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma said, 'For years, Cong presented him as secular leader but near polls when they realised that Hindus are in majority, they created his new image.' (Photo: File)

Mehbooba writes to PM, seeks opening of Shardapeeth pilgrimage site

The PDP president said her party has always considered people-to-people contact between India and Pakistan as an important confidence building measure.  (Photo: File)

South African Prez Cyril Ramaphosa to be 2019 Republic Day chief guest

Ramaphosa was invited to be the chief guest by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. (Photo: PTI)

Centre approves release of Rs 353 crore to Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Gaja' relief

Tamil Nadu faced a severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' on the night of November 15 and the early hours on November 16, during which 12 districts of the state were severely affected. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham