search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If BJP forms govt in T'gana, Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee: UP CM

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 6:29 pm IST
Adityanath accused Cong and TRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and making religion a foundation.
Addressing another election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Addressing another election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday accused the Congress of obstructing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and charged the Rahul Gandhi-led party and TRS with indulging in Muslim appeasement.

"If anyone is creating obstruction in the way of construction of a grand temple in the birthplace of lord Ram, it's Congress, Congress," he said, addressing a BJP election rally in Sangareddy.

 

"We should all make efforts to understand the intention of the Congress party," he said.

Adityanath said BJP is for good governance, development, and wants to fufil the model of "Ram Rajya" in the country.

Addressing another election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

"If BJP forms government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy", he said.

He accused both Congress and TRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and making religion a foundation for making schemes for them. The BJP, he said, does not discriminate between caste, creed and religion while drafting policies.

"Congress says if it forms government in Telangana it will provide area development funds to Muslims. Congress policies are divisive, with wrong intentions," Adityanath said.

Congress and TRS are "playing with" the interests of people in Telangana and once more they would make efforts to take the State towards "Nizamshahi", he alleged.

"BJP did only development, but never did appeasement of anyone. Congress, TDP, TRS all do only dynastic politics. And Owaisi party also does only Muslim appeasement politics," Adityanath claimed.

He sought to know if TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled the promise of giving three acre land to dalits and providing drinking water for every household.

Adityanath said KCR had, before the 2014 elections, promised to make a Dalit Chief Minister if his party came to power. "Now, they (TRS) are handing over the 'virasat' (legacy) to (his) son and daughter."

"TDP (President) Chandrababu Naidu handed over (reins to his son)... like Sonia Gandhi handed over to Rahul Gandhi... till dynastic tradition runs in India, democracy cannot be strengthened. It needs to be stopped", he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four-and-half years, the BJP-led government has been carrying out programmes with a mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', he added.

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, ram temple, asaduddin owaisi, telangana assembly elections, pm modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Our support to PDP only from 'outside', to save Article 35A, 370: Farooq Abdullah

'PDP, NC, and Congress have different paths but we came together. Why? You see the condition in which J&K Bank is today. It would never have been the case had our government been there. We also want to save Article 35A and Article 370,' he said.(Photo: File)

Fight between 3 captains: Sushma Swaraj on Sidhu's Pak visit, Punjab CM's remark

'This is a fight between three captains. One is a cricket captain (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan), one is a military captain (Captain Amarinder Singh) and another one is a Congress captain (Rahul Gandhi). I don't want to comment more on this,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, TRS, TDP are private limited parties: Nitin Gadkari

Addressing an election rally at Uppal, he claimed that the BJP alone is a democratic party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's prime minister. (Photo: File)

Capt Amarinder is like father to Navjot Singh Sidhu, says wife Navjot Kaur

Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )

Shirdi temple trust gives Rs 500-crore to Maharashtra govt for Nilwande Dam

The Shirdi-based temple trust had earlier provided Rs 50 crore to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company for the construction of the Rs 350-crore airport there. (Photo: PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham