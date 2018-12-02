search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress, TRS, TDP are private limited parties: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Gadkari slammed N Chandrababu Naidu for joining hands with Cong, a bitter rival in past, for Telangana assembly polls.
Addressing an election rally at Uppal, he claimed that the BJP alone is a democratic party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's prime minister. (Photo: File)
 Addressing an election rally at Uppal, he claimed that the BJP alone is a democratic party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's prime minister. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday described the Congress, the TRS and the TDP as "private limited parties" and made a strong pitch for change of regime in Telangana.

Addressing an election rally at Uppal, he claimed that the BJP alone is a democratic party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's prime minister.

 

The shipping and road transport minister slammed TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for joining hands with the Congress, a bitter rival in the past, for the December 7 Telangana assembly elections.

Gadkari termed the "Prajakutami" (People's Alliance), the alliance between the Congress, the TDP, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the CPI as "opportunistic" and "not (based) on convictions".

"This alliance was formed only for selfishness...there is no coordination in their viewpoints...under these circumstances...running a government is not a game," he said.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress and the TRS are family parties.

"The Congress is a private limited party of Gandhi family and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is a private limited party of Chandrashekar Rao. They are not democratic parties and similarly, Chandrababu has also made his party a private limited party," Gadkari alleged.

The BJP is a party of workers, he added.

A former BJP president, Gadkari said he used to paste posters and make announcements on cycle rickshaws during campaigning.

"My father was not an MLA nor my mother was an MP and a small-time worker like me I got the opportunity to sit on the (BJP president's) chair, which was also occupied by A B Vajpayee once," he said.

He pointed out that Narendra Modi, who used to sell tea, became the country's prime minister.

The Union minister appealed to voters to not think on the lines of caste, creed and religion and asked them to strengthen nationalism, politics of development and bring a change in Telangana by voting the BJP to power.

...
Tags: nitin gadkari, congress, trs, tdp, telangana assembly election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Capt Amarinder is like father to Navjot Singh Sidhu, says wife Navjot Kaur

Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )

Shirdi temple trust gives Rs 500-crore to Maharashtra govt for Nilwande Dam

The Shirdi-based temple trust had earlier provided Rs 50 crore to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company for the construction of the Rs 350-crore airport there. (Photo: PTI | File)

India can help if you can't handle terrorism alone: Rajnath to Pak

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, he said that Jammu and Kashmir was not an issue as it was an integral part of the country. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

KCR burdened T'gana with crores of rupees by opting for early polls: Shah

Shah reiterated that the saffron party was not in favour of reservations based on religion as it was against the Constitution. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

SC was not moving in right path under CJI Dipak Misra: Justice Kurien Joseph

'We pointed that the Supreme Court was not going in right direction. Many aspects we brought in the notice of the then Chief Justice (Dipak Misra) to put things on the proper path. Since there was no result, we thought there was no other option but to bring it to the notice of the nation,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham