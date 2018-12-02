search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu distorting facts, needs 'mental check up': TRS chief

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
'Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built city would commit suicide (if he is alive and hears this),' KCR said.
'Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,' Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu. (Photo: File)
 'Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,' Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts over Hyderabad's development and said he needed a "mental check up".

"Chandrababu Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built the city would commit suicide (if he is alive and hears this). Was Charminar (monument) also built by Naidu? I don't understand," he told an election rally here.

 

"Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit," Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu.

While Rao in his campaign meetings had been accusing Naidu of having claimed to have built Hyderabad, the latter has clarified that he only said he had put the Telangana capital on the world map and that Cyberabad (IT district here) was his brain child.

The TRS is going it alone in the December 7 assembly elections while the TDP is part of the Congress-led People's Front.

Turning up the heat on Naidu, Rao alleged he did have real concern for people.

Seeking votes for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, he said in a matured democracy it was the people who should win, not political parties or leaders.

"On one side you have Congress and TDP which ruled the state for 58 years and on the other side there is TRS which fought for Telangana and achieved it," he said.

Asking the people to recall the power supply situation before his government came to power, he said "We worked hard to ensure all the problems are solved and now you are enjoying quality power 24 hours.

Rao warned that if the Peoples Front won the elections, the power centre would be shifted from Hyderabad to Delhi and Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

...
Tags: trs, k chandrasekhar rao, n chandrababu naidu, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K Raj Bhawan's fax machine still broken, says Omar Abdullah

'J&K Raj Bhavan needs a new fax machine urgently,' he said, retweeting a post from November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sabarimala: BJP MPs delegation seeks Guv's intervention to restore 'peace'

The team is also scheduled to meet the members of Pandalam Palace and Thantri family in Pandalam town later today. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

RLSP chief Kushwaha mocked by JD(U) over 25-point charter of demands

Kushwaha made a statement to this effect on Saturday night while talking to a local news channel amid speculations that he might announce his exit from the NDA, in the wake of the BJP giving a cold shoulder to his ultimatum for finalising seat-sharing by November 30. (Photo: File)

If BJP forms govt in T'gana, Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee: UP CM

Addressing another election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Our support to PDP only from 'outside', to save Article 35A, 370: Farooq Abdullah

'PDP, NC, and Congress have different paths but we came together. Why? You see the condition in which J&K Bank is today. It would never have been the case had our government been there. We also want to save Article 35A and Article 370,' he said.(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham