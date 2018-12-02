search on deccanchronicle.com
Capt Amarinder is like father to Navjot Singh Sidhu, says wife Navjot Kaur

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Kaur's response comes close on heels of three Punjab ministers demanded her husband's resignation following his remark against Punjab CM.
Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )
 Navjot Kaur said, 'Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits.' (Photo: ANI )

Amritsar: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Sunday said that her husband has always considered state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder as his father.

Kaur's response comes close on the heels of three Punjab ministers demanded her husband's resignation following his remark against the Punjab Chief Minister. Navjot Singh Sidhu on November 30 had mocked Captain Amarinder Singh when reporters asked about his visit to Pakistan despite the Chief Minister disapproving it.

 

Local Bodies and Tourism minister in Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, Sidhu at a press conference in Hyderabad had said, "My captain is Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He sent me everywhere (Kartarpur Corridor). Rahul is also the captain of our captain (Punjab Chief Minister)."

Speaking to ANI, Navjot Kaur said, "Navjot ji has repeatedly said that Captain Sahab is like his father. We have always made it clear that Captain Sahab's respect and honour is above everything. Sidhu's statements should be read as a whole and not in incomplete bits."

Livid over Navjot Singh's remarks, Punjab Minister TR Bajwa asserted that if Sidhu did not recognise Amarinder as his 'captain,' then he should resign from his post. Punjab Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria also slammed his Cabinet colleague and said that Sidhu should put down his papers if he disapproves of Amarinder as the state's chief minister.

The cry for Sidhu's resignation grew louder as Ludhiana Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu also viewed that those who disrespected Chief Minister Captain Amarinder should step aside from the Congress government in the state.

Sidhu was one of the invitees, who went to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28. His remarks at the event also created furore back home as he not only mentioned the Rafale deal controversy in his speech but also heaped praises on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

