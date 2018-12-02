search on deccanchronicle.com
Three dead, 253 taken ill due to food poisoning in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
According to Kumaon Commissioner Rajeev Rautela, those dead include two children aged 10 and five years old and a woman.
Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): At least three people including two children are dead and over 250 taken ill due to alleged food poisoning in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

According to Kumaon Commissioner Rajeev Rautela, those dead include two children aged 10 and five years old and a woman.

 

At a wedding ceremony on November 29 night, many guests consumed food and subsequently fell sick including the bride and groom. All have been admitted to different hospitals in Berinag, Kapkot, Bageshwar, Almora and Haldwani. 

Tags: uttarakhand, food poisoning
Location: India, Uttarakhand




