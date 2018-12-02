14 injured in blast inside express train in Assam’s Udalguri

An injured person after an explosion in an intercity train at Udalguri, Assam, Saturday. (PTI)

Guwahati: Fourteen people were injured in an explosion in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train at Harisinga in Assam’s Udalguri district on Saturday.

The blast took place at about 7.30 pm when the passenger train (No. 15815), which started its journey from Kamakhya railway station, was heading to Dekargaon.

The Inspector General of Police Anurag Agarwal told this newspaper that police team was heading to the spot. “There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospital,” he added.

The spokesperson of Northeast Frontier railway however claimed that only three persons were injured, one of them critically. The explosion took place in forth coach of the passenger train.

“We can’t confirm if it was a bomb blast or any other accidental explosion. The train was standing at Harisinga railway station where incident took place,” he added.

Announcements were being made in the railway station for the passengers to evacuate from the affected train as a precautionary measure. Investi-gations are on to ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an IED, security sources said.

The explosion followed the killing of five Bengali-speaking persons by suspected ULFA(I) militants in Tinsukia district on November 1. The militants also carried out a grenade attack on November 22.