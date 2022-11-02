  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2022 SC dismisses plea ag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 2, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to restrain its seniormost judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9 by terming the entire petition "misconceived".

"Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear.... We find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the apex court said.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

"Get the paper books for my brother and sister (justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, is set to take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.

The plea was filed by one Mursalin Asijith Shaikh. 

...
Tags: : supreme court, d yjustice chandrachud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor

Latest From Nation

Earley and his team are on a four-day visit to Vizag till November 2 as part of IPE-2022, which covers 14 countries. (Image/Facebook)

Focus is on climate change and environment, says Australian fleet commander Earley

Representational Image.(Image: DC)

Hindupur town put under security blanket amid bandh called by Reddy Ikya Sangham

The Srisailam Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika temples maintain Annapurna Bhavan, where necessary prasadam and food (alpaharam) are prepared in its kitchen section. When the boilers were switched on for the food preparation, one of them blasted with a huge sound. The roof of the shed got damaged. (Representational image)

Major mishap averted at Srisailam after boiler blast

Representational image.

Police bust gang claiming insurance of workers



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134; rescue operation on

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat on October 31 (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

PM Modi urges 4 CMs to develop Mangarh Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Rajasthan and the governments of neighbouring states for a roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham

Morbi bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 135, rescue operations still on

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->