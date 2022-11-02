Awards to encourage selfless service distributed on AP formation day

Governor Biswabusan Harichandan presenting YSR Lifetime Achievement award to actor R Narayana Murhty in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is at right. (Photo BY ARRANGEMENT)

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Achievement and YSR Lifetime Achievement awards to worthies who rendered extraordinary services to the society were distributed at an event here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabusan Harichandan presented the awards while YS Vijayamma attended the event as a guest on the occasion of AP Formation Day.

The chief minister noted that this was the second year that the government was conferring the highest state-level honours to the extraordinary among the common people and those who have rendered extraordinary humanitarian services.

Dr. YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr. YSR, a memento and a citation while Dr. YSR Achievement Award carries a cash of Rs 5 lakh, a memento and a commendation letter.

The CM said that the awards this year were given in recognition of the services of famers sweating their blood, ambassadors of Telugu culture, police warriors ensuring the safety of women, social activists and media personalities and eminent doctors and industrialists.

He said, “All the recipients are common people who have made uncommon contributions for the growth and betterment of the society.”

“My father and former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy pursued pro-farmer and pro-poor policies and brought in revolutionary changes in the society by working for social justice and development of all regions. The presentation of the awards is only a gesture to convey the message that the government will continue to support the organisations and individuals who work for the progress of the society in various fields,” the CM said.

Congratulating the recipients, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said the late chief minister had earned a permanent place in the hearts of the Telugu people and the awards will go a long way in inspiring the people to serve the society.

GVD Krishna Mohan, adviser to government (communications), said farmers, artistes, labourers and social workers who work in different spheres of life are all heroes in their own way.

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 eminent persons and organisations took the YSR Achievement Awards.