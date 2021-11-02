Dasari Sudha of YSR Congress wins Badvel assembly seat

Kadapa: YSR Congress party candidate Dasari Sudha won the by-election to the Badvel assembly constituency. She defeated BJP candidate P Suresh by a massive margin of 85,505 votes.

Badvel constituency is reserved for SC candidates. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Venkata Subbaia of YSRCP. The YSRCP fielded Venkata Subbaiah’s wife Sudha as its candidate while the Congress fielded Kamalamma and the BJP, Suresh.

As the major Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena did not field their candidates, the constituency witnessed a triangle fight among the YSRCP, the BJP and the Congress.

The YSRC expected a victory margin of around 80,000-85,000 votes in the Badvel by-election.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not campaign in the bypoll and panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy along with local MLAs and leaders of YSRC were given the responsibility of winning the election. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the voters that he would not campaign in view of Covid-19 norms.

About 1,46,657 votes were polled as against the total votes of 2,15,292 votes in Badvel Assembly segment.