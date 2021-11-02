Telangana HC serious on Siddipet collector comments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court fumed over Siddipet Collector Venkatrami Reddy' s comments treating the seed dealers as to not sale the paddy seeds. Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar issued interim orders to collector to not issue any such restrictions, if he passes restriction orders, court will taken as tough view.

Reacting to the extent of comments by Collector as that he would not honour the court orders, Justice Vinod kumar said that it prima facie, amounts to Criminal contempt and directed High Court Registry to place this comments before Chief Justice, as to initiate criminal contempt. Because, the Division Bench have authority to initiate criminal contempt proceedings.