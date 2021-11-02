Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2021 SC set aside Calcutt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC set aside Calcutta HC order, says no to blanket ban on firecrackers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 2, 2021, 8:41 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 8:49 am IST
Court directed the West Bengal government to strengthen the checking of firecrackers coming from other states at the state’s entry point
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New DelhI: Saying that there can be no blanket ban on firecrackers, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside a Calcutta high court order banning the sale, purchase or bursting of firecrackers during the festivities starting with Diwali, Kali Puja and Chhath Puja, holding that there have be cogent and different reasons for the high court to depart from the consistent stand of the highest court running through its different orders over the years that there can be no blanket ban on the sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers during festivals.

Setting aside the October 29 order of the Calcutta high court banning the sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers, a vacation bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi directed the West Bengal government to strengthen the checking of firecrackers coming from other states at the state’s entry point, including at retail outlets.

 

Referring to the Supreme Court’s earlier judgments, particularly the directions issued on October 29, 2021, the vacation bench said: “There cannot be a complete ban on firecrackers. Strengthen the mechanism to supervise and implement the restrictions.”

In the course of the hearing, Justice Rastogi, in a poser, asked when the top court was seized of the matter, why High Courts were entertaining pleas on the same issue.

The top court by its 2018 order, banning the use of barium salts in the firecrackers and joined firecrackers, had permitted only green crackers. As of now, only four types of firecrackers have been certified as green crackers by the PESO.

 

The court also noted the West Bengal government’s submission that the high court passed orders on the “practical difficulties” that the “administration and the police face in enforcing restrictions permitting the ban and sale of green crackers only ‘out of the blue’ without any deliberation on this aspect in the course of the hearing”.

The high court had said the state government did not have a mechanism to distinguish the green crackers from the banned ones.

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), firecrackers ban, calcutta high court, blanket ban, vacation bench
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 02 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Dinhata College counting centre in West Bengal. (ANI)

Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats, BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 10,423 new Covid cases, active cases lowest in 250 days

Voters wait outisde to cast their votes at Challuru poling station in Huzurabad on Saturday. (Photo: DC/File)

Huzurabad bypoll: Counting of votes begins

In this file image dated, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh leaves the DRDO office after he was interrogated for hours by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

ED arrests former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM lists India's five key climate targets; pledges 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)

Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra campaign advertisement amid controversy

Sabyasachi advertisement on Mangalsutra campaign (Facebook)

J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement .

G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi

The G20 leaders including PM Modi toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. (Photo: Twitter / @g20org)

If Taliban moves towards India, air strike is ready: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->