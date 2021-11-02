Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2021 PM lists India' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM lists India's five key climate targets; pledges 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 7:10 am IST
A country reaches its net zero target when the amount of greenhouse gases it adds is no more than the amount taken away from the atmosphere
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)
 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)

New Delhi: India will attain its “Net Zero” emission target by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, late on Monday evening, as he pressed the developed nations to raise climate finance to the tune of $1 trillion. He said India was the only big economy that has delivered on its commitments made at the Paris Climate Summit six years ago in “letter and spirit”, adding that the Paris Summit was for him a “sentiment and commitment” made not just to the world but to India’s 1.25 billion population.

Mr Modi was speaking at the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The summit is being attended by the heads of state/government of more than 120 countries.

 

“Net zero” refers to the “balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere”, and a country “reaches its net zero target when the amount of greenhouse gases it adds is no more than the amount taken away” from the atmosphere.

Delivering India’s National Statement at the Summit, Mr Modi also announced five major targets that he called the “five elements of nectar”, including the Net Zero target. The other four were that by 2030, India would increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts, India would fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy, India would reduce one billion tonnes of carbon emissions, and that India would reduce 45 per cent of its carbon intensity.

 

Mr Modi lambasted the developed nations for their “false promises” relating to climate finance and hoped that $1 trillion in climate finance will be raised by the developed nations. He said that just as polluting emissions are tracked, climate finance should also be tracked, adding that pressure should be built on those not fulfilling their promises in this regard. He said it was India’s duty to vociferously raise the views of the developing nations.

In a separate brief address at another event at the summit on “Action and Solidarity -- The critical decade”, Mr Modi said that “adaptation” (to new ways of living in harmony with the environment) has not been given the same importance as “mitigation” (of pollution) -- which he said was an injustice to developing countries who are more affected by climate change that is a challenge to farmers. “There is a change in cropping patterns. Floods and storms are occurring, crops are getting destroyed,” he said.

 

“Adaptation should be made an important part of policies. In India, schemes such as tap water for all, the Clean India Mission and Clean Cooking Fuel for All have given adaptation benefits to our needy citizens, and have also improved their quality of life,” the Prime Minister said.

“Many traditional communities have deep knowledge about harmonious coexistence with nature. These traditional practices should be given adequate importance in our policies. This should be incorporated into school textbooks so that the new generation is aware of this. Developing nations should get global support for adaptation. For local adaptation and going with the thought of global support, India had advocated the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). I would invite all nations to join this initiative,” the Prime Minister further added.

 

...
Tags: cop26 climate summit, prime minister modi, carbon emission cut, net zero emission, paris climate summit
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 02 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Government takes note of 3-yr-old boy's death at hospital due to negligence

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of the distribution of YSR Awards in Vijayawada on Monday as Governor Biswabhushan looks on. (By Arrangement.)

Tributes paid to Sriramulu on Andhra Pradesh state formation day

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement .

J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases

TRS is holding a massive public meeting to celebrate two decades of its formation and to highlight the achievements of their government over the past seven years. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS readies for mega two-decade celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sabyasachi withdraws Mangalsutra campaign advertisement amid controversy

Sabyasachi advertisement on Mangalsutra campaign (Facebook)

G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi

The G20 leaders including PM Modi toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain. (Photo: Twitter / @g20org)

If Taliban moves towards India, air strike is ready: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI file image)

Farmers will strengthen protest from Nov 27, warns Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo: PTI/File)

Assam - Mizoram border tension tense after blast

Mizo students now threatening to stop all vehicular movement from Assam if the Mizo policeman is not released by the Assam police. (File photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->