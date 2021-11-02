Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2021 IT dept attaches pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 1:15 pm IST
According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

 

Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies.

Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated".

Tags: it dept, income tax department, ajit pawar, nationalist congress party
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


