India records 10,423 new Covid cases, active cases lowest in 250 days

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 10:11 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 10:11 am IST
With the fresh cases, India's tally climbed to 3,42,96,237
A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India added 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days, while the active cases declined to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally climbed to 3,42,96,237.

 

The death toll climbed to 4,58,880 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 128 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.45 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.21 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 5,041 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

