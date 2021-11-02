Hyderabad student tops NEET

Hyderabad: Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad, Telangana has been declared as the national topper, along with two others, in the medical entrance exam, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Several others from the state, as well as from Andhra Pradesh, have found a place in the top 20 lists of students who did well in NEET, the results of which were declared on Monday evening.

Sharing the top spot with Mrinal, was Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karhika G Nair, according to the National Testing Agency that conducts NEET. Mrinal, is a resident of Radha Krishna Nagar in Malkajgiri in the city.

The exam was held on September 12 with more than 16 lakh students from across the country taking it, and all admissions for undergraduate medical and dental education seats are to be done based on NEET results.

From Andhra Pradesh, the topper in the state was Chandam Vishnu Vivek, who was declared as securing all-India 5th rank with few other students.

However, in the top 20 candidates, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had one student each, Khandavally Shashank, and Gorripati Rushil respectively, in addition to Mrinal, who is the national topper.

Among girls who secured the top 20 all India ranks, the NTA said Telangana had four students, Kasa Lahari, Emani Srinija, Dasika Sri Niharika, and Pasupunoori Sharanya.

In the persons with disabilities category among male students, Adireddi Srinivas found a place in the national top 10 students.

The NTA said among the economically weaker section category students, one student each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Ch Vaishnavi and kandi Sunanda Reddy, found a place in the top 10. In the SC, and ST categories, Mesa Rohin Prabhu from Telangana, and Vadithya Jayanth Naik, Kolakulam Manvitha from Andhra Pradesh, and Kethavath Vijay Chander from Telangana found a place in the top 10 students lists, the NTA said. And in the OBC Non-Creamy Layer category, two students from Andhra Pradesh – Chandam Vishnu Vivek, and Thentu Satya Keshav, are among the top ten list, according to the National Testing Agency.