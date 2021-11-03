CM exhorts officials to strengthen the education system

Jagan said it was estimated that over Rs 790 crore would be needed for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme for the year 2021–22. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to give top priority to Nadu-Nedu in the education sector which is aimed at modernisation of the education system for the good future of students. The Chief Minister said Rs 790 crore would be spent on Vidya Kanuka for the year 2021-22 under which notebooks, dictionary, school bag, textbooks, workbooks, uniform, belt and shoes are offered to every student. He said the government had spent Rs 3,650 crore for development of infrastructure in government schools under Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu and was going to spend Rs 4,535 crore for development of 12,663 schools under Nadu-Nedu phase-2 programme.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the programmes aimed at raising the living standards of people and various infrastructure projects and directed the officials to focus on the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme and complete construction of irrigation projects on priority basis.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reviewed various issues related to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbours, YSR steel plant, etc.

Jagan said it was estimated that over Rs 790 crore would be needed for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme for the year 2021–22. The Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme is estimated to cost Rs 1,625 crore for 2021-22. The Chief Minister said the Nadu-Nedu programme was of the highest priority in the education sector and directed the officials to implement the programme effectively. He directed the officials to start the works of skill development colleges and complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority basis.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of the roads would be completed by the end of May, 2022. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on works related to extension of Karakatta road that connects Amaravati region and expedite the works.

He reviewed the setting up of permanent infrastructure in Jagananna colonies and said Rs 30,000 crore had been spent on it. He also reviewed the progress of construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu green field ports and directed the officials to expedite the works of ports along with harbours.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, higher education special chief secretary Satish Chandra, municipal administration special chief secretary Y. Srilakshmi, industries special chief secretary Karaikal Valevan, housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain, finance principal secretary S.S. Rawat, transportation principal secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, school education principal secretary Buditi Rajashekar, IT and electronics and communications principal secretary G. Jaya Lakshmi, health principal secretary Muddada Ravichandra, finance secretaries K.V.V. Satyanarayana and N. Gulzar, water resources secretary J. Syamala Rao, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, AP TIDCO MD Ch. Sridhar, AMRDA commissioner K. Vijaya and other officials were present.