Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2021 Centre's vaccin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre's vaccination scheme has created 2 classes of citizens in India: Kerala HC

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
The court listed the matter on November 5 to await the Centre's response on the view expressed by the judge
Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination camp organised in the Muslim populated area of Mumbra in Thane. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination camp organised in the Muslim populated area of Mumbra in Thane. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kochi: The Centre's vaccination scheme has created two classes of citizens in India - those who got COVAXIN, whose movements are restricted, and those who received COVISHIELD and can go anywhere -- Kerala High Court said on Tuesday.

The observation by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan came during the hearing of a man's plea for a third jab of an internationally recognised vaccine so that he can go abroad for work.

 

The man, who was working as a welder in Saudi Arabia, moved the court for a third jab as the two doses of COVAXIN he has received is not recognised or approved in the Gulf nation and therefore, he stands to lose his job there as he cannot go there without being vaccinated by an internationally recognised vaccine.

"Due to the State-sponsored vaccination scheme, there are two types of citizens in the country - those who received COVAXIN and those who got COVISHIELD. The former's movement is restricted, while the latter can go anywhere," the court said.

 

It said the creation of two classes of citizens has resulted in "infringement of the fundamental right of movement of the petitioner".

"His movement is restricted. A citizen is suffering due to a State-sponsored vaccination scheme. It is a clear case of infringement of the fundamental rights of the petitioner," the court observed.

The judge said he will not order as to whether a third jab be administered to the petitioner, but will direct the Centre to redress his grievance within one month.

The court listed the matter on November 5 to await the Centre's response on the view expressed by the judge.

 

During the hearing, the Centre told the court that a similar matter was pending before the Supreme Court which said it will wait for the World Health Organisation (WHO) decision on the issue.

The court said if the Centre wants to take more time to make a decision, a direction can be issued to pay the petitioner the amount he was receiving as salary when working abroad.

"The court cannot sit like a mere spectator," the judge said.

The Centre had in August said that clinical trials were underway to ascertain efficacy of administering a third dose of COVID vaccine and it will take several months to complete.

 

...
Tags: kerala high court, covid vaccination
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (PTI Photo)

IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

Election Commission logo

Bypolls: Election Commission bans victory procession

YSRCP candidate Dasari Sudha with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC file image)

Dasari Sudha of YSR Congress wins Badvel assembly seat

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning in coastal Karnataka in the next three days. (PTI File Photo)

Two killed in lightning in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats, BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh

Dinhata College counting centre in West Bengal. (ANI)

India records 10,423 new Covid cases, active cases lowest in 250 days

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

PM lists India's five key climate targets; pledges 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)

People of India deeply value friendship with Israel: PM Modi to PM Bennett

Screengrab from video posted by @narendramodi

Bypolls: Election Commission bans victory procession

Election Commission logo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->