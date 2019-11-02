Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Will win 65 seats in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will win 65 seats in Jharkhand, Raghubar Das to lead campaign, says BJP

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 9:05 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 9:05 am IST
The BJP is in power in the state and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the BJP in the upcoming polls in the state, the party said on Friday, expressing confidence that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member state Assembly. (Photo: File)
 Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the BJP in the upcoming polls in the state, the party said on Friday, expressing confidence that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member state Assembly. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the BJP in the upcoming polls in the state, the party said on Friday, expressing confidence that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member state Assembly.

The party's in-charge for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, O P Mathur, said the BJP will return to power on the basis of its state government's performance and on the popular appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Asked about the party falling short of its target in the recent Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls, Mathur said every state election was different and so were the factors influencing voters.

"Our leadership has set a target of winning more than 65 seats. I am confident that we will achieve it.... Raghubar Das will be the party's face for the post of chief minister," he said.

The party cadre will also work to boost the voting percentage during the Jharkhand polls, which will be conducted in five phases between November 30 and December 20, Mathur said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 37 seats in the 2014 Jharkhand polls and got past the majority mark in the Assembly as a number of MLAs from other parties joined it.

Announcing the election schedule on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the polls will be held in the Maoist-affected state on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

The Jharkhand Assembly polls were held in five phases in 2014 as well.

The BJP is in power in the state and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, raghubar das
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Yediyurappa has said that he feels like having committed a

K'taka rebel MLAs kept in Mumbai, Yeddy 'heard' telling partymen in clip

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: File)

‘Notified govt about security issue in May’: WhatsApp on snooping row

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August. (Photo: FIle)

Current Kashmir situation 'not sustainable', needs to change: Merkel

Referring to the sparring parties, Pawar said,

People have asked NCP to sit in Oppn, party will do that: Sharad Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Notified govt about security issue in May’: WhatsApp on snooping row

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: File)

Current Kashmir situation 'not sustainable', needs to change: Merkel

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August. (Photo: FIle)

People have asked NCP to sit in Oppn, party will do that: Sharad Pawar

Referring to the sparring parties, Pawar said,

Thiruvananthapuram: R-ABC programme of Corporation under scanner

The additional chief secretary the other day has pulled up the civic body for ineffective ABC programme and has demanded an explanation from the Corporation Secretary on the action taken by the civic body to address this issue in the past three months.

Ploy to flush out locals from Alappad: Sandeep Pandey

Sandeep Pandey at the hunger strike venue in Alappad on Friday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham