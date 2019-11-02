Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Will adhere to coali ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will adhere to coalition dharma: Sena softens stand on forming govt in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
In Oct 21 assembly polls, BJP failed to perform up to the mark though it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats.
When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention. (Photo: File)
 When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid speculations regarding probable political permutations and combinations vis-a-vis formation of the next government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said it would adhere to the “coalition dharma”, a remark being viewed as softening of its stand towards the BJP.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a battle of nerves over sharing of power.

 

Both the parties, who were partners in the outgoing government, have not even started formal discussions even though the tenure of the current Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

“The Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters.

He also welcomed Congress leader Hussain Dalwai’s move to write a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi recommending support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in forming the new government.

Interestingly, Raut said on Friday the Sena can get desired numbers to form a stable government.

“Considering the prevailing political situation in the state, everyone is talking to each other except the Sena and the BJP. The Sena did not stop talks of government formation..the talks never began,” he said.

Raut also appeared to play down his recent meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar amid speculation that a new political equation might emerge in the state to keep BJP away from power.

“There are several issues concerning Maharashtra on which leaders of different political parties talk to each other,” he said.

“Were PDP and BJP in Kashmir and TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh of similar ideology?” he questioned.

When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention.

“What is important for government formation is the support of 145 MLAs (in the 288-member House). Whosoever has this number, we wish them well,” he said.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement that his party and Congress would sit in the Opposition, Raut said, “What is wrong in that statement”?

On Dalwai’s letter to Gandhi suggesting that the Congress can support the Sena in formation of government, Raut said, “Dalwai belongs to the socialist ideology. He comes from a family of progressive muslims. We welcome his stand. But, Sena fought the elections in an alliance and we will adhere to the coalition dharma till the end.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios, as the BJP’s tally took a beating in the polls.

Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP which has insisted that Fadnavis will continue to be the CM for the next five years.

Thackeray had reportedly said that other options (read NCP and Congress) are available for his party.

Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Friday held meetings in Delhi and discussed the situation with party president Sonia Gandhi.

In the October 21 assembly polls, the BJP failed to perform up to the mark though it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, 17 less than the 2014 tally, in the 288-member House.

The ally Sena won 56 seats, 7 less than its 2014 performance.

The halfway mark in the Legislative Assembly is 145.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly, sonia gandhi, sanjay raut, hussain dalwai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Crack at Delhi Metro station, defects due to ‘weather’: Official

A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases. (Photo: File)

Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet, others in Dera Sacha Sauda violence

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement in Chopper scam

Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend Kartarpur inauguration if cleared by Centre, says wife

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. (Photo: FIle)

Thailand: Ahead of Free Trade Agreement meet, Modi talks about India's concerns

'We will be reviewing significant regional and global issues on the Agenda of the EAS, and examining the state of our current programmes and projects. I will also focus on our Indo-Pacific strategy, on which I am happy to note strong convergences with ASEAN partners and others at the EAS,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Chandrayaan-2 not end of story,' says ISRO chief K Sivan

One does not need to be a topper, super genius or have excellent grades to achieve a successful career, Sivan said. (Photo: File)

Angela Merkel offers to reduce Delhi pollution, says electric buses will help

Merkel pledged to spend one billion euros--about Rs 8,000 crore at current exchange rate—in the next five years on green urban mobility in India, as part of German-Indian partnership projects. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham