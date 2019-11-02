Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 TRS leaves farmers s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS leaves farmers stranded

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Nov 2, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Loans not waived, no Rythu Bandhu funds.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The rabi season throws a big challenge for the farmers who are worried over not receiving the Rythu Bandhu money and the government’s delay in waiving their agricultural loans.

During the Assembly election campaign in 2018, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government would waive farmer loans up to Rs 1 lakh in three phases.

 

It is close to one year since the formation of the second TRS government, but no measures have been taken to start the waiver process. The government has mentioned allotting `6,000 crore for loan waivers during the recent Budget session.

Telangana state has around 44 lakh farmers, who would benefit from the loan waiver. The agriculture and finance departments have estimated that the total loans taken by the farmers amount to about `29,000 crore. Apart from the allotted `6,000 crore, there is no clarity on how many phases the waiver process will involve.The CM had also announced that they would recall the earlier systems of depositing the waiver amount to the banks and issue cheques to the farmers to deposit in the banks. However, the departments concerned have not taken any measures to start the process with the allocated budget.

For the loans under `1 lakh, farmers get the benefit of a waiver of 4 per cent interest, for which the state has to pay `800 crore to the respective banks. As the banks did not receive the waiver money, they are collecting the interest from the farmers.In the recent Assembly session, when opposition parties raised this point, the CM said that if the farmers pay the interest, the government would pay it back to them.

As the rabi season is nearing, farmers are facing difficulties in getting fresh loans from the banks as the pending amounts have not been released yet.

Meanwhile, out of 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the kharif season, about 14 lakh farmers are yet to receive the money. It is learned that due to the financial crisis, the government has used the funds allocated for the welfare schemes for other purposes. With this, the farmers are worried about whether they would receive the money at all and how to proceed with farming activities.

All India Kisan Sabha president S. Malla Reddy alleged that even after completion of a year since the elections, the state government has not taken any steps toward waiving the loans. "Why would the farmers borrow if they have money? But, the government is asking them to clear the loans and says it will pay them back. With no clarity on when the farmers would receive the cheques, how will they pay the money," he questioned.

“Around 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are marginal farmers. It would be a huge burden for them to go for the renewal of the loans and pay the interest. How would even `6,000 crore be sufficient for the loan waivers and interest waivers,” asked Mr Malla Reddy.

...
Tags: rythu bandhu, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Dr Rohit Sarin, director of the National Institute for Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, made it clear that it isn’t necessary for everyone to undergo preventive treatment. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Latent TB poses bigger risk

Political analysts who have been closely monitoring political developments in Jharkhand are of the view that both the JMM and the Congress may face trouble finding suitable candidates in constituencies which were earlier held by legislatures who joined BJP last month.

Assembly polls: BJP sets target of 65+ seats for Jharkhand

The I-T department made it clear that it will not prefer appeals in the High Court against cases wherein less than Rs 1 crore is involved and it will not prefer appeals in the Supreme Court for cases involving demand of less than Rs 2 crore.

Income Tax department taking measures to reduce tax litigations

Sources in the SEC said that it was taking steps to hold elections to 121 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations. (Representational image)

SEC ready for 2-phase civic poll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Chief Justice warns bureaucrats for filing false affidavits in court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Officials target encroachments

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Blame game on as plastic piles up

The GHMC has been passing the buck to the state pollution control board (SPCB), saying the SPCB was the nodal agency to issue notices and bring brand owners in to a framework. (Representational Image)

Anantapur: 1,000 join hands to nab robber

At least 1,000 people participated in the search for the robber who stole a bag containing Rs 16 lakh from a gram panchayat secretary.

Mancherial newborn is serious

The doctors collected blood samples from Rajagattu’s parents and his elder son, Sri Vikas, who is seven years old.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham