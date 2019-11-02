Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Thailand: Ahead of F ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Thailand: Ahead of Free Trade Agreement meet, Modi talks about India's concerns

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
PM Modi is on an official visit to Bangkok to participate in 16th ASEAN-India Summit on Nov 3.
'We will be reviewing significant regional and global issues on the Agenda of the EAS, and examining the state of our current programmes and projects. I will also focus on our Indo-Pacific strategy, on which I am happy to note strong convergences with ASEAN partners and others at the EAS,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi/ Thailand: As he left for his visit to Bangkok, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP in Thailand.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Bangkok to participate in the 16th ASEAN-India Summit on November 3.

 

He will also attend the 14th East Asia Summit and the 3rd Summit meeting of nations negotiating a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on November 4.

In a statement before his departure, the Prime Minister said during the visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of other world leaders present in Bangkok for related summit meetings.

"The ASEAN-related summits are an integral part of our diplomatic calendar, and an important element in our Act East Policy. Our partnership with ASEAN is built around the key pillars of connectivity, capacity-building, commerce and culture," he said.

In January 2018, India had celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN in a special commemorative Summit in New Delhi where leaders of all 10 ASEAN states were chief guests at the Republic Day parade, he pointed out.

The Prime Minister said he will be reviewing with ASEAN partners, India cooperative activities, and examining plans for strengthening ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, enhancing connectivity (sea, land, air, digital and people-to-people), deepening economic partnerships, and expanding maritime cooperation.

The East Asia Summit or EAS is today the leading element in the regional cooperative architecture, as a singular, leaders-led structure that is centered around ASEAN, and includes as members major countries in the region or with important interests in it, he said.

"We will be reviewing significant regional and global issues on the Agenda of the EAS, and examining the state of our current programmes and projects. I will also focus on our Indo-Pacific strategy, on which I am happy to note strong convergences with ASEAN partners and others at the EAS," PM Modi said.

At the RCEP Summit, India will take stock of the progress in RCEP negotiations, he said.

"We will consider all issues including whether India's concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated, during this summit," the Prime Minister asserted.

Other elements of his visit include participating in a special leaders' luncheon event on November 4, organised by the Prime Minister of Thailand, as chair of ASEAN on sustainability.

"I will also attend a reception organised by the Indian community in Thailand on November 2 (Saturday evening). People of Indian Origin, and non-resident Indians have made significant contributions to Thailand and to the important relationship India shares with the Kingdom of Thailand," PM Modi said.

 

Tags: narendra modi, free trade agreement, asean, rcep summit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


More From Current Affairs

'Chandrayaan-2 not end of story,' says ISRO chief K Sivan

One does not need to be a topper, super genius or have excellent grades to achieve a successful career, Sivan said. (Photo: File)

Angela Merkel offers to reduce Delhi pollution, says electric buses will help

Merkel pledged to spend one billion euros--about Rs 8,000 crore at current exchange rate—in the next five years on green urban mobility in India, as part of German-Indian partnership projects. (Photo: File)

After Houston’s ‘Howdy Modi’, PM to address ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok today

The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event (Photo: ANI)

Bride, groom's family members fight at wedding in Telangana, 3 injured

Wedding celebrations in Telangana's Suryapet district turned ugly after a fight broke out between the bride and the groom's family members. (Photo: ANI)

Outsiders staying more than 24 hrs in Meghalaya will now have to register with govt

The state cabinet approved the amended Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security Act, 2016, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. (Photo: ANI)
