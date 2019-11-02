Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Sovan Chatterjee get ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sovan Chatterjee gets "Y-plus" security cover back from TMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 1:33 am IST
The former Kolkata mayor has been provided with the Y-plus category protection by the state government.
Sovan Chatterjee.
Kolkata: Within two days of meeting Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat, Behala East MLA Sovan Chatterjee has got back his security cover from her government indicating that his return to the party is only a matter of time now.

The former Kolkata mayor has been provided with the Y-plus category protection by the state government. It includes eight personnel of the special branch of the Kolkata Police who will guard his residence at Golpark and also escort him during his visit.

 

State home department sources, however, claimed that he was given the protection only after reviewing threat perception. Trinamul insiders indicated that the review took place after Chatterjee met the Chief Minister on October 29.

Already four of the security personnel have joined duty since Thursday night. Many of them see the reinstatement of security cover as a gift for  Bhatridwitiya to ‘Kanon.’

...
Tags: sovan chatterjee, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


