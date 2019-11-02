Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Shiv Sena to dump BJ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena to dump BJP for Chief Minister post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Nov 2, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Sanjay Raut also said that party president Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Chief Minister would be from the Shiv Sena.
The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, has hardened its stand on the implementation of the 50-50 power-sharing formula, which includes the CM’s post for 2.5 years, that it claims the BJP had agreed to adopt.
Mumbai: Even as Shiv Sena on Friday issued a veiled threat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it could form the next Maharashtra government on its own, the latter is confident that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as chief minister before November 7.

Senior BJP leader and state finance minister, Sudhir Mungantiwar, told this newspaper on Friday that the allies would form the next government together.

 

 “Our talks with the Shiv Sena are on. The final decision on the government formation will be reached soon, and the ministers will be sworn in on November 6 or 7,” Mr Mungantiwar said.

Mr Mungantiwar, however, maintained that Mr Fadnavis would be back as chief minister. “We are confident that will convince our alliance partner. We have done that in the past and we will do so this time as well,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of President’s Rule being imposed in Maharashtra if no government is formed before November 7, the minister replied, “There is no question of President’s Rule.”

Shiv Sena: Can prove majority
Earlier, Shiv Sena upped the ante with its spokesperson Sanjay Raut stating that if his party decides to form the government on its own, it would get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra.

Raut also said that party president Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Chief Minister would be from the Shiv Sena. “If we have to, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House. We can declare in writing that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. Those who do not have a clear majority should not attempt to form the government or they will fall flat on their face,” Raut said.

“The people want a Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena. The 50-50 formula, which was decided before the public, should be implemented in the state. Shiv Sena and BJP should together run the government. This is the people’s mandate. But if someone refuses to accept this, we cannot have any discussions with the BJP,” the Sena MP added.

In an apparent reference to the BJP leadership, Raut also tweeted, “Sahib, mat paliye ahankar ko itna, waqt ke sagar me kai Sinkandar doob gaye.”  (Boss, don’t feed your arrogance. Many Alexanders have drowned in the ocean of time.)

Raut had, on Thursday, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in Mumbai. However, he refused to divulge what had transpired, spurring speculation that the Sena was exploring the option of forming the government with the NCP and Congress’ support.

In the 288-member House, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs and the party also has the support of seven Independent MLAs. If the Sena joins forces with the NCP and Congress — which have 98 MLAs between them — they can easily cross the majority mark of 145.

The Opposition parties, however, have reiterated that they would sit in the Opposition but were also prepared to work on “alternatives” if the BJP fails to form the government.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “We will prevent the imposition of President’s Rule by Delhi. We will try to provide an alternate elected government.”  

BJP sources said that if their party fails to convince its ally soon, the party will approach Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form the government alone. 

...
Tags: shiv sena, bjp, maharashtra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


