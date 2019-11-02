Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Navjot Singh Sidhu w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend Kartarpur inauguration if cleared by Centre, says wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 2:22 pm IST
Sidhu’s name, however, is not included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the Kartarpur gurudwara.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. (Photo: FIle)
 Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindu’s wife on Saturday said that her husband is awaiting clearance from the Centre to go to Pakistan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government.

 

“He has applied for required clearances as he had received a special invitation from the office of Pakistan PM Imran Khan for inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. If he gets the required clearances and permissions, he will certainly go,” Kaur said as per news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that those invited by Pakistan will have to get a “political clearance” under the “normal rules” and that there will be “no surprises”.

Sidhu’s name, however, is not included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the Kartarpur gurudwara.

The 575-member delegation includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Jyoraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jitin Prasad.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, kartarpur corridor, navjot kaur sidhu, imran khan
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement in Chopper scam

Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take measures to tackle air pollution in national capital instead of indulging in 'blame-game'. (Photo: File)

'Stop blame game': Javadekar urges Kejriwal find solution to mitigate pollution

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday sought answers from the Central government over the controversy surrounding Israeli spyware Pegasus. (Photo: File)

Which govt wing purchased Pegasus, who gave instructions for snooping: Kapil Sibal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thailand: Ahead of Free Trade Agreement meet, Modi talks about India's concerns

'We will be reviewing significant regional and global issues on the Agenda of the EAS, and examining the state of our current programmes and projects. I will also focus on our Indo-Pacific strategy, on which I am happy to note strong convergences with ASEAN partners and others at the EAS,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

'Chandrayaan-2 not end of story,' says ISRO chief K Sivan

One does not need to be a topper, super genius or have excellent grades to achieve a successful career, Sivan said. (Photo: File)

Angela Merkel offers to reduce Delhi pollution, says electric buses will help

Merkel pledged to spend one billion euros--about Rs 8,000 crore at current exchange rate—in the next five years on green urban mobility in India, as part of German-Indian partnership projects. (Photo: File)

After Houston’s ‘Howdy Modi’, PM to address ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ in Bangkok today

The event comes after the mega September 23 event in Houston, Howdy Modi, which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump was also present at the event (Photo: ANI)

Bride, groom's family members fight at wedding in Telangana, 3 injured

Wedding celebrations in Telangana's Suryapet district turned ugly after a fight broke out between the bride and the groom's family members. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham