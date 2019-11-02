Industrial park project will create 50,000 jobs

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks at a function to mark the inauguration of the TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday.

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao that the state government’s aim is to attract major investments and provide employment opportunities for the local unemployed youth in the state.

He was inaugurating the TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday. The TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park

is jointly developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF).

The minister said that this first-of-its-kind pollution-free industrial park in the country has been set up in 482 acres, attracting investments of Rs 1,552 crore and the park can house more than 450 industrial units, providing direct employment of 19,000 and indirect employment of 30,000.

He assured of expansion of the park in 2,000 acres in the near future he asked the district collector and principal secretary industries department to take necessary steps to acquire lands adjacent to the park by paying the legitimate compensation to the farmers and land owners.

Mr Rama Rao said that a skill development center is also being set up at the park to train the local youth. With a walk-to-work concept, a housing colony is

being built in 192 acres in the park premises.

Maintaining that the MSMEs and industrialists are happy today with sufficient power supply to their industries and the Telangana state is now a power surplus

state and that the government is able to provide 24 hrs uninterrupted power supply, not just to industries but for agriculture and also to the households.

Making it clear that the Telangana state government will not let industrialization happen at the cost of environment and green cover, he said that lands have been

given only to Green Industries, and not red and orange industries in the TIF- MSME green industrial park.

Minister Jagadish Reddy, TIF president Sudhir Reddy, TSIIC managing director Narsimha Reddy and IT and industries principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

participated.