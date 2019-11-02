Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 'Indian economy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Indian economy under seige, govt in denial': Sonia on RCEP agreement

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement (RCEP) is the regional free trade agreement of 16 Asian countries.
'As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial,' Sonia Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 'As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial,' Sonia Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the government on the state of economy, saying signing the RCEP agreement will result in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises.

Addressing a meeting at the AICC headquarters here, she alleged that instead of acknowledging the "severe slowdown" and looking for a comprehensive resolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is too busy "managing headlines and events".

 

"As a citizen and as a member of the responsible opposition, it pains me to see the Indian economy under siege. What is even more worrying is that the government is in complete denial," Gandhi said.

"As economic decisions have not damaged the economy enough, it is now ready to deal a body blow to it by signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) - the regional free trade agreement of 16 Asian countries," Gandhi said.

This will result in untold hardship for farmers, shopkeepers, and small and medium enterprises, she claimed.

Her remarks come as negotiations to finalise the long-overdue RCEP enter final stages. All eyes are on India whether it will finally take the plunge and agrees to the world's largest trading deal spanning 16-Asia Pacific nations.

In the address to party general secretaries, state in-charges and heads of frontal organisations, Gandhi said, "The latest shocking revelation that through the Israeli Pegasus software acquired by the Modi government, snooping and spying activities on activists, journalists and political persons have taken place."

"These activities are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they are shameful," she said.

"Far from creating jobs, recent studies now suggest that demonetisation, a messed up GST and subsequent economic decisions of the Modi government have resulted in an unprecedented loss of 9 million jobs during the last 6 years," she said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, narendra modi, rcep, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'It is foolishness. As an opposition leader, he does not know what he is speaking. Why should Amit Shah resign? They (rebel MLAs) were in Mumbai for two-and-a-half-months, how is he responsible? It shows that he, being in the Opposition, wants to take advantage of it (the situation),' Yediyurappa said. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa rejects Congress demand for his resignation

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the UT of Ladakh consists of two districts of Kargil and Leh while the rest of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt releases maps of UTs of J&K, Ladakh; Map of India depicting new UTs

The Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, said that he does not feel that he is in a foreign land as 'the ambience, the attire, and everything here makes me feel at home.' (Photo: ANI)

'No single govt can be credited for India's ties with Thailand': PM Modi

Sources said a purse, exam papers and some notes were among the things found from the drain located in the PS Kotwali area. (Photo: ANI)

SIT searches drain adjacent to Chinmayanad's ashram; recovers purse, exam paper



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'India on right path to becoming 3rd largest economy by 2030': Rajnath

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the SCO meet, Singh said, 'I want to assure you all that India is heading forward at a quick pace. We are a USD 2.7 trillion economy today, the double of what we were four and a half years back. By 2025-26, the size of our economy will be USD 5 trillion.' (Photo: ANI)

'Congress-NCP should be open to form government with Shiv Sena': Dalwai

'As BJP-Shiv Sena are struggling to come together to form government, section of supporters of Congress are of opinion that Congress- NCP should be open to the prospect of forming the government with Shiv Sena,' Dalwai said. (Photo: ANI)

Crack at Delhi Metro station, defects due to ‘weather’: Official

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet, others in Dera Sacha Sauda violence

Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham