Current Kashmir situation 'not sustainable', needs to change: Merkel

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 8:53 am IST
However, the Kashmir situation was not discussed during the IGC and as per sources.
The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: The current situation in Kashmir is "not sustainable" and needs to change for sure, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday told German media ahead of her ''restricted meeting'' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after co-chairing the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with him.

"As the situation at this moment (in Kashmir) is not sustainable and not good, this has to change for sure," Merkel was quoted as having said by German sources.

After their extensive delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a "restricted meeting" at the official residence of the Prime Minister in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides.

Among others present at the meeting included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale from the Indian side.

 

Tags: kashmir issue, angela merkel, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


