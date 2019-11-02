Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 'Congress-NCP s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Congress-NCP should be open to form government with Shiv Sena': Dalwai

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
In a letter written to Sonia Gandhi, Dalwai urged her to consider the prospect of Congress-NCP forming govt with Shiv Sena.
'As BJP-Shiv Sena are struggling to come together to form government, section of supporters of Congress are of opinion that Congress- NCP should be open to the prospect of forming the government with Shiv Sena,' Dalwai said. (Photo: ANI)
 'As BJP-Shiv Sena are struggling to come together to form government, section of supporters of Congress are of opinion that Congress- NCP should be open to the prospect of forming the government with Shiv Sena,' Dalwai said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid delay in formation of new government in Maharashtra due to differences in the ruling alliance, Congress MP Husain Dalwai has said Congress-NCP should be open to joining hands with Shiv Sena to form a government, saying it will prevent poaching and consolidate party's base.

In a letter written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Dalwai urged her to consider the prospect of Congress-NCP forming government with Shiv Sena.

 

He also said Shiv Sena has been taking a "more inclusive" stance on issues.

"As BJP-Shiv Sena are struggling to come together to form government, section of supporters of Congress are of opinion that Congress- NCP should be open to the prospect of forming the government with Shiv Sena," Dalwai said.

He alleged that Congress MLAs were "poached" by BJP before the assembly polls and it can happen again if BJP forms the government.

"In the run-up to assembly elections, many of our MLAs and other political leaders were poached by BJP, if they are able to form a government they will again start doing this. But if we are able to form a government with Shiv Sena, this can be prevented and we will be able to solidify our base," the letter said.

Dalwai in the letter talked about minorities and "agendas of BJP government" and said though Shiv Sena has shared power with BJP, it is not viewed in the same light.

"Shiv Sena is not viewed in the same light as BJP though they have shared power together in the past and this may be an opportunity from preventing this from happening again," he said.

He said BJP has not got an absolute majority on its own in the assembly polls.

"We must remember that BJP has consistently followed RSS's doctrine of one nation, one leader, one party, one religion but Shiv Sena has been seen to be taking a more inclusive stand recently. It is therefore imperative to prevent BJP from coming to power since the voters have also denied them a clear majority," he said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are part of ruling coalition in Maharashtra, fought the assembly polls in alliance.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a "50-50" power-sharing agreement, the BJP has said that there was no agreement between the two parties on sharing the post of chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.
The NCP and Congress also fought the polls in alliance with the former winning 54 seats and the latter 44 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly, husain dalwi, bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the SCO meet, Singh said, 'I want to assure you all that India is heading forward at a quick pace. We are a USD 2.7 trillion economy today, the double of what we were four and a half years back. By 2025-26, the size of our economy will be USD 5 trillion.' (Photo: ANI)

'India on right path to becoming 3rd largest economy by 2030': Rajnath

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Crack at Delhi Metro station, defects due to ‘weather’: Official

A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases. (Photo: File)

Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet, others in Dera Sacha Sauda violence



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'India on right path to becoming 3rd largest economy by 2030': Rajnath

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the SCO meet, Singh said, 'I want to assure you all that India is heading forward at a quick pace. We are a USD 2.7 trillion economy today, the double of what we were four and a half years back. By 2025-26, the size of our economy will be USD 5 trillion.' (Photo: ANI)

Crack at Delhi Metro station, defects due to ‘weather’: Official

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet, others in Dera Sacha Sauda violence

Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases. (Photo: File)

Will adhere to coalition dharma: Sena softens stand on forming govt in Maharashtra

When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham