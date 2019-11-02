Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 CBI to grill ex-Utta ...
CBI to grill ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat next week

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 1:50 am IST
CBI will also question three former Congress MLAs as they are suspected to have been in constant touch with Harish Rawat, it said.
 Harish Rawat.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to question senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat in connection with its investigation into his alleged role in a 2016 sting video that purportedly shows him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

According to sources, “The former chief minister of Uttarakhand is expected to be questioned next week. The agency will also question his then cabinet colleague Harak Singh Rawat, who is now a member of the state’s BJP-led government, in connection with the case.”

 

Besides, the CBI will also question three former Congress MLAs as they are suspected to have been in constant touch with Harish Rawat, it said.

The CBI recently filed an FIR against Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat for alleged horse-trading in 2016, which was caught on tape by the editor of a news channel.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged horse trading attempt on March 23, 2016, when the state was under President’s Rule. It sent the tape for analysis to the Forensic Science laboratory, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which opined that the recording was “genuine” and there was no evidence of any "addition/deletion/insertion/tampering/morphing" in the video that purportedly showed the Congress leader discussing money.

...
