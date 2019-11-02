Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2019 Assembly polls: BJP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assembly polls: BJP sets target of 65+ seats for Jharkhand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 2, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2019, 1:45 am IST
During the Lok Sabha polls this year, the BJP and allies had clinched 12 out of 14 seats in the state.
Political analysts who have been closely monitoring political developments in Jharkhand are of the view that both the JMM and the Congress may face trouble finding suitable candidates in constituencies which were earlier held by legislatures who joined BJP last month.
 Political analysts who have been closely monitoring political developments in Jharkhand are of the view that both the JMM and the Congress may face trouble finding suitable candidates in constituencies which were earlier held by legislatures who joined BJP last month.

Patna: The Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in five phases beginning November 30, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

Primary challenges faced by Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led BJP would be the Naxal issues, human trafficking and rising cases of mob lynching in the state.
According to officials who have been monitoring the poll preparations in the state, there are about 19 districts that are affected by Left-wing extremism out of which 13 have been marked as ultra-sensitive.

 

Das who is trying hard to retain power for the second term, has been pushing for the implementation of NRC in Jharkhand.

Last month he had raised the political pitch in the state by saying that “all illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators would be identified and sent back to their country by the BJP government”.

The BJP has been of the view that illegal Bangladeshi migrants entered Jharkhand through the West Bengal route and settled in various districts of the state.
The BJP in alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) had won 42 seats (BJP- 37 and AJSU- 5) in the 2014 Assembly elections. However, the strength had gone up to 48 after six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) legislators joined the BJP in February 2015.

During the Lok Sabha polls this year, the BJP and allies had clinched 12 out of 14 seats in the state.

Jharkhand which was separated from Bihar in 2000 has remained BJP and JMM stronghold. The state has 28 Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 9 Scheduled Caste (SC) seats in the 81 member state Assembly.

Political analysts who have been closely monitoring political developments in Jharkhand are of the view that both the JMM and the Congress may face trouble finding suitable candidates in constituencies which were earlier held by legislatures who joined BJP last month.

“We are confident that the BJP will return to power with full majority this year. Our target is to win more than 65 plus Assembly seats in Jharkhand. I can say this with full confidence because our government has worked hard for the development of Jharkhand and people have benefitted from several welfare schemes,” Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP election co-in charge of Jharkhand told this newspaper.

He said that the party has been holding interactive sessions in tribal areas to understand people’s viewpoints on the developmental schemes launched by the state government.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, the JMM and the Congress have announced their alliance but are yet to finalize the seat-sharing deal. Sources claim that the RJD is also in talks with the JMM for sizable seat share to contest in the Assembly polls.

“All these issues have already been discussed by our alliance partners and we will be announced soon,” Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh told reporters after the election commission announced the poll dates on Friday.

...
Tags: raghubar das, election commission, assembly polls
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

The additional chief secretary the other day has pulled up the civic body for ineffective ABC programme and has demanded an explanation from the Corporation Secretary on the action taken by the civic body to address this issue in the past three months.

Thiruvananthapuram: R-ABC programme of Corporation under scanner

Sandeep Pandey at the hunger strike venue in Alappad on Friday (Photo: DC)

Ploy to flush out locals from Alappad: Sandeep Pandey

The train chugged on right time till it reached near Mulankunnathukavu and then halted at a deserted isolated area before the station for nearly two hours.

Kochi: Rail commuters stranded at night

The state government believed that the amended Central law imposed steep fines at one go and had to be moderated to make them implementable. But the Centre's reason for fines revision was the criticism of lax provisions and lenient penalties contributing to grave traffic offences.

Thiruananthapuram: Doubts on viability of low traffic fines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Latent TB poses bigger risk

Dr Rohit Sarin, director of the National Institute for Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, made it clear that it isn’t necessary for everyone to undergo preventive treatment. (Representational Image)

Income Tax department taking measures to reduce tax litigations

The I-T department made it clear that it will not prefer appeals in the High Court against cases wherein less than Rs 1 crore is involved and it will not prefer appeals in the Supreme Court for cases involving demand of less than Rs 2 crore.

Hyderabad: Pursue science to make impact says BS Murty

not understand everything, they will have lifelong memories of what they see or hear during such interactions. The IIT-H director briefed students about the on-going research on artificial intelligence, robotics, and nanotechnology. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Teachers to pay fee for RTC workers’ kids

College students wait at a bus stop at Habsiguda on Friday amid lack of RTC buses. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: Chief Justice warns bureaucrats for filing false affidavits in court

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham