Will Congress back Ram mandir pvt bill: BJP

New Delhi: Amid the growing demand from the RSS-led Sangh Parivar for an ordinance for the construction of the Ram mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya, especially after the Supreme Court postponed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to January, RSS thinker and BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha said on Thursday that he will bring a private member's bill seeking construction of the temple.

Mr Sinha also asked if the Opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will support such a bill.

NDA partner Shiv Sena said it would support the bill but sought the date when the temple construction would start, while the Congress attacked the BJP for misusing the issue in the election season.

The entire saffron brigade - from RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat to the VHP to BJP leaders like Union ministers Uma Bharti and Giriraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath - have been demanding an early resolution of the sub judice matter.

After the court postponed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case to the first week of January, when an appropriate bench will decide the schedule of hearing, the VHP asserted that “justice delayed is justice denied” and threatened to intensify its temple campaign.