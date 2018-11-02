6 months after wedding, Tej Pratap files for divorce, cites 'compatibility issues'

Tej Pratap Yadav was married to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 this year. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Elder son of former Bihar chief minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav has filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai on Friday. He had gotten married to the former Bihar minister’s daughter six months ago.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce in Patna court on Friday, November 2. He married Aishwarya on May 12 this year.

In his petition, Tej Pratap has informed the court that he no longer wants to remain in marriage with Aishwarya Rai. He has argued that they have compatibility issues. He has requested the court to grant him divorce.

"They couldn't get along. Application under Hindu Marriage Act was filed through me on behalf of Tej Pratap Yadav. I can't say anything else at this moment," Tej Pratap Yadav's advocate, Yashwant Kumar Sharma, said.

Tej Pratap was the health minister in the grand alliance in Bihar and is an MLA from Mahua in Vaishali district.

Aishwarya’s parents rushed to meet Rabri Devi, Tej’s mother, soon after the matter came to fore and it is believed that RJD chief Lalu Yadav summoned his elder son to the Ranchi where he has been kept in a paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his conviction in a series of fodder scam cases.

Aishwarya too comes from a political family, with her grandfather Daroga Rai being a former chief minister of Bihar and her father Chandrika Rai being a former minister and a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader.

Tej Pratap Yadav had married Asihwarya Rai in a high-profile ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college grounds on May 12. The event was attended by many dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.