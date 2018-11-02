search on deccanchronicle.com
'PM Modi won't survive Rafale deal inquiry,' says Rahul in fresh attack

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi alleged that Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore to Reliance Defence as the first tranche of 'kickbacks'.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi labelled the Rafale deal as an open and shut case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi labelled the Rafale deal as an open and shut case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Launching a fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed the Rafale deal as a PM Modi-Anil Ambani partnership on Friday. 

Addressing a press conference, Rahul alleged that Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore to Reliance Defence as the first tranche of 'kickbacks'. He added that the Dassault CEO is lying and by doing that he is protecting only one man who is running the country.

 

"The Dassault CEO had said the reason HAL wasn't given the contract was because Anil Ambani had land. Now, it turns out that the land that Anil Ambani had was purchased by money given by Dassault," the Congress President added. 

Calling the Rafale deal an open and shut case, Rahul said that if an inquiry starts on this PM Modi is not going to survive it. 

"Guaranteed. One, because of corruption. Two, because it's very clear who the decision maker was... It was Narendra Modi and it was a deal done by Narendra Modi to give Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore," he said. 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, dassault aviation, anil ambani, reliance defence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




