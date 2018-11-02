search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 63 per cent prefer Narendra Modi as PM for second term, says online survey

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
The survey also said over 50 pc of respondents believed that a second term for PM Modi 'will provide them a better future'.
The survey claimed 60 per cent of respondents seems to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most in order to uproot the longstanding issue of corruption. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The survey claimed 60 per cent of respondents seems to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi the most in order to uproot the longstanding issue of corruption. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: More than 63 per cent respondents in an online survey expressed their "trust" in Narendra Modi and over 50 per cent said a second term for him will provide them a better future.

The survey, carried out by the news portal Dailyhunt, and Nielsen India, a data analytics company, was based on the opinion of over 54 lakh respondents taken online from within the country and abroad, claimed a statement by them.

 

"Sixty-three per cent of the respondents expressed more or similar levels of trust in Narendra Modi as compared to 2014 (when he came into power), representing satisfaction in his leadership capabilities for the last four years," according to the survey.

The Congress, however, rubbished the findings and termed the survey as "wasteful" and "fake".

"A desperate Modi government has lost the faith of people and is facing imminent decimation in five poll-bound states. It is now only using its ill-gotten financial resources to latch onto fake surveys to find legitimacy. Such wasteful surveys will never prop up a government that has already been rejected by the people," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The survey also said that more than 50 per cent of the respondents believed that a second term for PM Modi "will provide them a better future". When it comes to the five poll-bound states, the survey claimed the people in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are "currently keeping the faith in Modi".

"Telangana is the only state bucking this trend," it said without talking about the trend in Mizoram.

The survey claimed 60 per cent of the respondents seems to trust PM Modi the most in order to uproot the longstanding issue of corruption. "Interestingly, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal got higher precedence over Congress president Rahul Gandhi in this category," it said, referring to the analysis of survey results of "trust and belief" factors.

"Sixty-two per cent of the respondents are confident that Narendra Modi is the best fit to lead the nation during a national crisis, followed by Rahul Gandhi, (17 per cent), Arvind Kejriwal, (8 per cent), Akhilesh Yadav, (3 per cent) and Mayawati, (2 per cent) respectively," the survey said.  

The statement by Dailyhunt and Nielsen India clarified that the survey is motivated not by politics and that it was carried out to reflect the voice the people of the country.

Prasun Basu, president, Nielsen (South Asia) said, "We used scientific methodology to help design the study and analyse data received from Dailyhunt platforms to arrive at the findings."

The survey was hosted on Dailyhunt's platforms and administered in 10 languages including English and Hindi.

...
Tags: pm modi, pm modi second term, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga 2018 to be sold at Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki was previously considering the Ertiga for Nexa, as informed to us by some Nexa dealerships, but the carmaker has decided against it now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Dead' Kerala man returns home 2 weeks after family performs last rites

Saji returned home two days ago and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead. (Representational Image)

Twitteratti slams Akbar, his wife for ‘consensual’ comment on rape charge

Over a dozen women in the last few weeks have spoken about their harassment in the hands of MJ Akbar. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP protests in Kerala over recovery of Lord Ayyappa devotee's body

Police said Sivadasan had come to offer prayers at the hill shrine on October 18 and informed his family the following day that he was able to visit the temple. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hindus ‘insulted’ by apex court for not making Ayodhya issue ‘priority’: RSS

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said RSS was 'not putting pressure' on government as 'we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

21-yr-old Presidency University found hanging at home in Bengal

Presidency University student Swapravo Bhakta used to stay with his mother after his parents got separated a couple of years ago. (Photo: www.presiuniv.ac.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham