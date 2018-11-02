search on deccanchronicle.com
Kashmir BJP leader, kin shot dead in Kishtwar district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 12:46 am IST
They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
Jammu: A senior BJP leader of Jammu and Kashmir and his brother were shot dead by suspected militants in Kishtwar district on Thursday night, officials said.

State secretary of BJP Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, the officials said.

 

The assailants were apparently waiting for the brothers to return home and used pistols to target them, they said.

Tags: anil parihar, ajeet, shot dead
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




