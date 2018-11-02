search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Initiatives should aid trade not tension: India

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Makes reference to Chinese Belt Road Initiative.
Vijay Gokhale, Foreign secretary
 Vijay Gokhale, Foreign secretary

New Delhi: India on Thursday blamed an “unwilling regime in Islamabad” for denying New Delhi land-connectivity between India and Afghanistan, saying that in order to “bypass” Pakistan, the Chabahar port project —that will provide India sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan through Iran — is a “gateway for onward connectivity to and from Afghanistan and Central Asia”. 

In a veiled reference to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that India has refused to join since it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), New Delhi also said “connectivity initiatives that straddle national boundaries must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations” and that “they should promote trade, not tension”. 

 

In another veiled reference to recent controversies over some countries in south Asia reeling under Chinese debt, New Delhi also said such projects must “not place nations under an irredeemable debt burden”.  

Interestingly, the remarks were made by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale at a “Regional Connectivity Conference on South Asia in the Indo-Pacific Context” in New Delhi on Thursday that was organised by the US State Department. 

...
Tags: vijay gokhale, chabahar port project, chinese belt and road initiative
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 9 effective tips to stay fit this Diwali

While overeating can cause blood sugar levels to shoot up in diabetic patients, snacks rich in salt can cause blood pressure to spike in hypertensive patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Computer Baba, friend-turned-foe of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expelled from his sect

Decision to expel Computer Baba was taken at a high-level meeting of Digambar Ani Akhada at Ujjain. (Photo: File | ANI)

Stop using lawyers' attire in advertisements: Delhi Bar Council to Amitabh Bachchan

BCD has issued warning letter asking Amitabh Bachcan, Everest, YouTube and amedia house to give undertaking that lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future. (Photo: File)

7-yr-old Mumbai boy dies as firecracker explodes in his mouth

The boy was declared dead on arrival at the nearby government hospital, official said. (Representational Image)

Mid-air collision averted: 2 IndiGo planes came too close over India-B'desh border

'One aircraft was going to Guwahati from Chennai and the other from Guwahati to Kolkata. The planes had come close to each other around 5:10 pm,' official said. (Representational Image)

Doordarshan employees serve India like Army jawans: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was speaking at a condolence meeting for DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu organised by Prasar Bharti in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @Ra_THORe)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham