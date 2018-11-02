search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Here's when you can burst firecrackers in Tamil Nadu this Diwali

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 11:19 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 11:26 am IST
A government release urged people of the state to burst crackers with low decibel and pollution levels.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits. (Photo; File)
 The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits. (Photo; File)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said people would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive.

A government release also urged people of the state to burst crackers with low decibel and pollution levels. "Based on the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu government permits bursting of crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm," the release said. 

 

Further, it asked the people to avoid bursting firecrackers near hospitals and places of worship. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits. 

On October 30, the state government had said it would consult stakeholders regarding the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the state to pick a two-hour slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. 

The apex court had modified its earlier order of fixing an 8-10 pm slot for bursting crackers on Diwali, saying the time would be changed in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but not exceed the two-hour duration. Diwali falls on November 6 in the state.

...
Tags: supreme court, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

SRK's 53rd birthday celebrations in Mannat.
 

Saudi Arabia executes Indonesian maid for killing employer who tried to rape her

Reports further state that there are further 18 Indonesians awaiting their fate on death row in the country. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

New WhatsApp feature improves group chat experience

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Man smeared peanut butter on his crotch, bulldog ripped it off

The man had been seen walking the dog in the days before the shocking incident and the dog was later put down. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Girl dies after sleepwalking into wardrobe and accidentally hanging herself

An inquest into her death heard Hazel was scared of her wardrobe after watching the animated movie Monsters Inc. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Taiwanese woman has 4-inch centipede removed from her ear, it was still alive

Doctors were horrified to discover the 10-centimetre (4-inch) creepy crawly and immediately removed the insect with a pair of tweezers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Search ops underway after terrorists kill 5 in Assam, ULFA (I) denies role

All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation has called a 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia in protest against the murder of 5 people killed by ULFA terrorists in Bishnoimukh village. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Govt interference should not compromise RBI's independence: IMF

The IMF expressed its opposition to any move that compromises with the independence of central banks anywhere in the world. (Photo: File)

#MeToo: US-based journalist accuses former minister MJ Akbar of rape

'In his hotel room, even though I fought him, he was physically more powerful. He ripped off my clothes and raped me,' the journalist wrote. (Photo: File) 

BJP leader, brother shot dead in J&K's Kishtwar; Army on standby

Immediately after the attack, people started assembling outside the residence of Parihar and refused entry of senior police officers. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Nothing is worth taking your life

Picture for representation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham