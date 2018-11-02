Google staff protest over sexual harassment

A Twitter feed, @GoogleWalkout, documented the movement across the world.

Hyderabad: About 150 Google employees from India joined an unprecedented series of walkouts world over in protest at the company’s treatment of women and lenient treatment of senior executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Employees from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon offices joined the walkout. A Twitter feed, @GoogleWalkout, documented the movement across the world.

Employees demanded an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination and a commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity.