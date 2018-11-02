search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Dead' Kerala man returns home 2 weeks after family performs last rites

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
The man’s family performed his 'funeral' mistakenly identifying a decomposed body as that of his.
Saji returned home two days ago and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead. (Representational Image)
 Saji returned home two days ago and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead. (Representational Image)

Wayanad: A 49-year-old man presumed dead by his family showed up near Wayanda much to the shock and delight of his kin, a fortnight after they performed his 'funeral' mistakenly identifying a decomposed body as that of his.

Saji, who used to be away from home for days in search of odd jobs, was not in touch for the last few months and the family had recently 'wrongly' identified the unclaimed body found in Karnataka to be that of his going by a similar scar, police said Friday.

 

The body was then brought home and the final rites were performed at a cemetery in Wayanad on October 16, they said.

However, Saji returned home two days ago and was shocked to learn that he was believed dead and his funeral was held. Meanwhile, Karnataka Police had been informed and a probe was underway find out the relatives of the man, whose funeral was held in Kerala.

...
Tags: wayanad, kerala karnataka
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drunken man viciously attacked by lion after he tries petting it in zoo

The man was later seen in a car with his badly injured arm resting on the open window. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman unveils cover of autobiography '281 and Beyond'

Laxman writes of dressing-room meltdowns and champagne evenings, the exhilaration of playing with and against the best in the world.
 

Do you know Google Pixel 2 XL is selling for Rs 34,965

The platform has also extended exchange offers worth up to Rs 21,000 along with no-cost EMIs in partnership with all major banks.
 

5 tips to reduce back pain this festive season

The festive season comes with a lot of social commitments which disrupts your daily fitness routine. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Obesity ups risk of death during pregnancy, experts warn

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Confirmed: New Maruti Ertiga 2018 to be sold at Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki was previously considering the Ertiga for Nexa, as informed to us by some Nexa dealerships, but the carmaker has decided against it now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Twitteratti slams Akbar, his wife for ‘consensual’ comment on rape charge

Over a dozen women in the last few weeks have spoken about their harassment in the hands of MJ Akbar. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP protests in Kerala over recovery of Lord Ayyappa devotee's body

Police said Sivadasan had come to offer prayers at the hill shrine on October 18 and informed his family the following day that he was able to visit the temple. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hindus ‘insulted’ by apex court for not making Ayodhya issue ‘priority’: RSS

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said RSS was 'not putting pressure' on government as 'we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

21-yr-old Presidency University found hanging at home in Bengal

Presidency University student Swapravo Bhakta used to stay with his mother after his parents got separated a couple of years ago. (Photo: www.presiuniv.ac.in)

'It was consensual relation': MJ Akbar on US-based journalist's rape claims

MJ Akbar claims that the journalist entered into consensual relationship with him in around 1994. The relationship spanned several months. (Photo: Twitter | @pgogoi | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham