  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2022 Telangana HC blasts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC blasts officials for surplus land notice on dead person

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Oct 2, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Telangana High Court. (PTI)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court faulted the authorities for declaring a piece of land as urban land ceiling surplus land after putting up notices under the ULC Act, against a person who was long dead.  

The court wondered how the officials could initiate ULC proceedings in 1998 when the owner had died in 1983. Moreover, without issuing any enquiry notice to an interested and affected party, who had purchased the said land in 1980 from the deceased person and is continuing physical possession till date, which is against the provisions of the ULC Act.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar upheld the single judge order, which set aside the ULC proceedings over the admeasuring 13 acres in Survey. No. 60 and three acres and seven guntas in Survey No. 62 of Chengicherla in Ghatkesar mandal.

When a person was in physical possession and that he was not disposed at any point of time by any one much less the ULC authorities, how can the authorities mention that the land was taken over by completing the panchanama, the bench questioned.

One A. Narayan Reddy, owner of the land, had sold the it in 1980 to one R. Kamalakar Reddy. In 1983, Narayana Reddy died. Around 1998 his legal heirs disputed the sale transaction made in 1980 between their deceased father and Kamalakar Reddy.

As the dispute was pending adjudication, Urban Land Ceiling authorities issued a gazette notification, stating that the land was surplus land and mentioned that the property was taken over for possession.

On coming to know of ULC proceedings, Kamalakar Reddy approached the authorities. On not getting relief from there, he approached the High Court.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, land dispute
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

File photo of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

SDSC exhibitions in India to mark World Space Week

Health minister T. Harish Rao said that the award for Mission Bhagiratha announced by National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) (Photo: Twitter)

Centre says Mission Bhagiratha award limited in scope

When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries (Photo by arrangement)

Woman police officer in CM KCR’s convoy slips from the vehicle

A student said the government is focusing more on number of colleges than the quality of amenities it provides. — Representational Image/PTI

Medicos decry lack of amenities in medical colleges



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches 5G services in India, calls it dawn of new era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

Assam: India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 post pandemic

A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)

Centre clears redevelopment plans of 3 major railway stations

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station which is one of the three major railway stations which will get a makeover. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->