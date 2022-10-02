  
Nation Current Affairs 02 Oct 2022 Minister refutes rep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minister refutes reports on Polavaram joint survey

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Minister Ambati Rambabu. (ANI)
 Minister Ambati Rambabu. (ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu on Saturday refuted media reports that stakeholder states Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey on Polavaram project at a meeting held by the centre.

Addressing media at YSRC party’s central office here, he held opposition Telugu Desam and its friendly media responsible for circulating these false reports. He said the reality is that Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana had expressed doubts about suffering losses whenever there are floods due to Polavaram flood. This apart, these states had filed a petition in Supreme Court in this regard.

On orders of the apex court, central government had arranged a meeting to resolve the matter. The irrigation minister maintained that everything has been made clear at this meeting to the stakeholder states of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana. The centre also made it clear that there is no need to conduct a joint survey on the project and there is no real threat to Bhadrachalam from Polavaram.

Rambabu maintained that the Central Water Commission had cleared the Polavaram project between 2009 and 2011 after a careful study of all aspects. He said there is no truth in the slanderous propaganda being circulated by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu that Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana have sought a joint survey.

The minister recalled that Chandrababu Naidu had made more than 600 promises before being elected as chief minister of AP in 2014. But he never fulfilled any of these promises. “But the Jagan government has fulfilled 98 percent of its promises,” he declared.

He termed the Amaravati padayatra as not of farmers but of fat people related to TD who are misleading the public by wearing green scarves.
Rambabu said neither Harish Rao nor Telangana government, along with KCR, have any moral right to point fingers at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He challenged Harish Rao to come to AP for knowing the truth about the development taken up by Jagan government at the field level.

...
Tags: ambati rambabu, polavaram irrigation project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

AP government faces SC query on Polavaram law violations
Jagan to inaugurate Polavaram project YSR initiated, says minister

Latest From Nation

File photo of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

SDSC exhibitions in India to mark World Space Week

Health minister T. Harish Rao said that the award for Mission Bhagiratha announced by National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) (Photo: Twitter)

Centre says Mission Bhagiratha award limited in scope

When the convoy restarted, the woman police officer accidentally fell down from the vehicles and suffered injuries (Photo by arrangement)

Woman police officer in CM KCR’s convoy slips from the vehicle

Telangana High Court. (PTI)

Telangana HC blasts officials for surplus land notice on dead person



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches 5G services in India, calls it dawn of new era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of 5G services in India at the 6th India Mobile Congress, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

Assam: India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 post pandemic

A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)

Centre clears redevelopment plans of 3 major railway stations

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station which is one of the three major railway stations which will get a makeover. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->