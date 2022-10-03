KTR takes a dig at BJP leaders for announcing Munugode poll date

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao took a dig at BJP leaders for “announcing” Munugode Assembly bypoll dates even before the Election Commission of India (ECI) does. He asked the BJP to change its name to BJ-EC-P.

Rama Rao was referring to the reported statements of BJP national general secretary and BJP Telangana affairs incharge Sunil Bansal that appeared in sections of the media on Sunday in which he reportedly said that the Munugode bypoll notification would be issued before October 15 and asked party leaders to execute 'quintuple strategy' to win the bypoll.

Rao took a jibe at Bansal's remarks on Twitter on Sunday. The minister tweeted, "Before "EC", BJP announces The Poll Dates! Before "ED", BJP announces The Names! Before "NIA", BJP announces The Ban! Before "IT", BJP announces The Amount! Before "CBI", BJP announces The Accused! Appropriately BJP should rename itself as: "BJ...EC-CBI-NIA-IT-ED...P" (sic)".

In another tweet, he lashed out at Union government entities like Jal Jeevan Mission and PIB (Press Information Bureau) over the issue of TS winning award for Mission Bhagiratha.

Rama Rao tweeted, "It's a shame that Union Govt Ministries like PIB and Jal Jeevan Mission have become super spreaders of Fake News & False Propaganda (sic)".

He was responding to a tweet on Sunday which said, "Less than 24 hours after selectively leaking factually incorrect info to certain media houses about Award to Mission Bhagiratha, Union Minister for Jal Shakti hands over Award to Mission Bhagiratha team in Delhi!"